LUBBOCK, Texas— Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas is hosting a job fair on Thursday, July 6 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Full time and part time positions are available; full time positions include health insurance, vision, dental, 401K and paid time off. Stop by 715 28th Street or find out more at goodwillnwtexas.org/careers or on Facebook, Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas.