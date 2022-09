LUBBOCK, Texas—Fiestas del Llano, Inc. is the founding organization for the celebration of ‘El Diez y Sies de Septiembre’ will hold its annual celebration Fiestas Patrias in Lubbock. Fiestas Patrias is a celebration that exists as a remembrance of Mexico’s Independence from Spain. The free event will take place Saturday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m. with a parade. For other event times visit the website.