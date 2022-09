LUBBOCK, Texas- Food Truck Alley is an effort by the City of Lubbock to streamline the food truck permitting process by conducting both environmental health and fire prevention inspections the same day. You can also come out and enjoy great food. Admission and parking is free. Food Truck Alley will take place Tuesday, September 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot.