LUBBOCK, Texas – JAB Fest is BACK! Join the fun at Lonestar Amphitheater in Lubbock, TX on October 15th and 16th. They are excited to welcome Flatland Cavalry, Riley Green, Kolby Cooper, Randall King, Pecos & the Rooftops, Kat Hasty, Grant Gilbert, Cale & the 45s, and Harper O’Neill to the JAB Fest family. Tickets are on sale now. Friday gates open at 6 PM and Saturday gates open at 4 PM. Find out more here.