Joyful Ventures 5K and Joy walk happening Saturday for a fundraiser for Breast Cancer and NKH

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Weikel family has been greatly affected due to unforeseen diseases (breast cancer and Non Ketotic Hyperglycinemia). Brianna Weikel passed away in August 2015 at 33 years old, after her second battle with Breast Cancer. This left their children both a 3 year old boy and a 5 year old girl to experience life without a mother. 2 years and 7 days later their child Barclay passed away after his almost 6 year battle with NKH. After the tragedy, Billy and his daughter could not sit idly by while others go at it alone. They founded Joyful Ventures on a mission to make an impact for families by helping spread awareness, research, and prevention of these diseases by partnering with organizations dedicated to this. Being that mother’s day will never be the same for their household, they have decided to do an annual event that weekend with the attempt to make a difference for as many families as possible. Sometimes memories are all that is left, so why not create the best! Every event we do will be with the attempt of spreading Joy while contributing to these causes. If they can spread a little more Joy in this world all of our efforts will be worth it. Check out their website for more about the nonprofit and the event.