LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi shares a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offer so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends. This weekend enjoy a fireworks show at Buffalo Springs Lake, the monthly DIY Saturday at Habitat Restore, and more. Plus, the 33rd annual 4th on Broadway will be Tuesday, July 4th.