Junior and Senior girls will receive a Prom shopping experience they will not soon forget with the Dream Center

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Dream Center is partnering with Lubbock Christian High School, churches and organizations in the area to gift 300 Prom Dresses to young ladies through a magical boutique shopping experience for our 9th Annual Prom Queen event March 22, 23, and 24 of 2021.

Lubbock Dream Center is collecting Donations through February 21st at various sites around

town. This year, the Prom Queen event will be held for 3 nights with 3 different reservation

times per night, and includes scholarship opportunities, thanks to several local banks. Each

reservation time includes a motivational speaker, VIP shopping experience, and red carpet

treatment. Register EARLY to get your best time as space is limited, follow the current city

ordinance regarding face masks, and minors must bring an adult.



Prom Queen Dress Drive Details:

Who: Lubbock Dream Center Prom Queen Committee

What: New or gently used formal dresses, handbags, shoes, jewelry

Where: See drop off locations below

When: January 21, 2021 through February 21, 2021

Media: For any questions concerning the drive or event, contact Miranda Cantu at (806)793-

3336.

General Public: Reach young women to teach them they are Valued, Worthy and Loved. With

that beautiful dress and the right shoes, she can straighten her crown and stand with confidence!

Prom Queen Dress Drive Drop Off Locations:

West Texas Oral Facial Surgery: (806)7926291 7515 Quaker Ave #200 Lubbock, Texas

J. Hoffman’s Boutique: 4918 50th Street, Lubbock, TX 79414, (806) 795-8290

Lubbock Dream Center: 1111 30th Ave. L., Lubbock, TX 79411, (806) 793-3336

Church on the Rock, South Campus Office: 10503 Slide Road, Lubbock, TX 79424 Lubbock Christian High School Office: 2604 Dover Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79407,

Tru Fit 5105 82nd st Piper 5105 82nd st (806)687-1020 5604 Slide Rd, St 700

Bucketheads (806)407-3385 2910 W Loop 289 Suite 410, Lubbock, TX