LUBBOCK, Texas– Kaly’s Cakes and Sweets is a local business serving up beautifully decorated cakes fit for any special occasion! Makaly Peña found a passion for baking back when she was a teen and turned it into a full time business just a year ago! While her cakes and treats book up fast, Peña says she is always looking for ways to fit in all requests! You can find her on Facebook at Kaly’s Cakes and Sweets for holiday giveaways and cake donations!