Keeping Children Safe Initiative April Child Abuse Awareness Month and golf fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas – Register today for these programs, taught by John Wuerflein, Community Education Coordinator, will provide area residents with understanding about how they can help children who might be victims of abuse and trauma. The sessions will be each Thursday, 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm at the Children’s Advocacy Center, 720 Texas Avenue. Seating is limited so reservations are required. Those interested can choose any single session or sign up for multiple sessions.



April is Child Abuse Awareness month, so they are kicking off our 2021 awareness and fundraising efforts by asking for your support of the families that came through the center in the past year. This is a great way to enjoy a round of golf with your friends, family, or coworkers regardless of skills or weather.