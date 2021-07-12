“Keeping it Safe” Clay Shoot benefiting Legal Aid Society happening July 30th

LUBBOCK, Texas – Don’t miss out on the Keeping It Safe with Legal Aid Society happening at Hub City Clays on July 30th. It will be located at 1475 County Road 1, Lubbock, Texas. Registration time is 8:30 AM,

Safety Meeting: 9:30 AM, Event Begins: 10 AM and the Post-Event: Award Ceremony & Lunch happens after. This is all to benefit Lubbock Legal Aid Society, Inc. and help them help others. Sign up or find out more information here.