Family fun on Saturday, November 4 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at a Sip & Shop. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be here for pictures until 1:00 p.m. This event is free to attend and will include more than 60 local vendors, food trucks, wine and more. Bring a toy donation for a chance to win a fabulous prize. Find out more on Facebook at, Sip & Shop with Santa & Mrs. Claus.