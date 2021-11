LUBBOCK, Texas– KK’s Corner Mall is kicking off their 2nd Mistletoe Market event Thursday, November 11th with a ladies night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at their location off of Indiana! The shopping event will continue throughout the weekend with a chance for kiddos to take pictures and eat cookies with Santa on Sunday, November 14th! Be sure to head over and get in the holiday spirit!