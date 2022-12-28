KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
by: Brandi Driggers
Posted: Dec 28, 2022 / 10:47 AM CST
Updated: Dec 28, 2022 / 10:47 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas—KK’s Video Studio offers digital conversion and more. They can take your memories from VHS, camcorder tapes, films, slides and more and convert so you can enjoy. Reach out for more information at 806-785-8345 or kksvideostudio.com.
