Knight of Columbus Heroes Bash is a softball tournament to raise money for local first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Knights was formed to render financial aid to members and their families. Mutual aid and assistance are offered to sick, disabled and needy members and their families. Social and intellectual fellowship is promoted among members and their families through educational, charitable, religious, social welfare, war relief and public relief works.The Knights of Columbus has grown from several members in one council to more than 14,000 councils and 1.8 million members throughout the United States, Canada, the Philippines, Mexico, Poland, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Panama, the Bahamas, the Virgin Islands, Cuba, Guatemala, Guam and Saipan.

The Knights of Columbus 3008 chapter is hosting a softball tournament to raise money for local first responders in the area on July 9th to the 11th at Berl Huffman Complex. To sign up go to the link here.