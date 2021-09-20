la Madeleine® is back, bringing French Fare Back to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock community is able to enjoy la Madeleine French Café again! Located at 8201 Quaker Ave., Ste. 118 in the Kingsgate shopping center, the 5,065-square-foot space will serve as a little piece of France that guests can call their own. The casual French café and bakery will open with an extensive menu featuring its famous Tomato Basil Soupe, Original Caesar Salade, fan-favorite Quiches and a delicious bakery lineup. Guests can also enjoy new limited-time seasonal items, such as a Caramel Apple Danish, Pumpkin Spiced Latte, Caramel Apple Cider and more.

For more information or to view the full menu, visit lamadeleine.com/locations/lubbock-kingsgate.

About la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

French-founded and French-owned since 1983, la Madeleine French Bakery & Café is a convenient daily escape for guests. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the menu is rooted in approachable French cuisine using simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes featuring soups, salads, sandwiches, entrées, pastas, handmade French patisserie and more. Walking into la Madeleine, guests are transported to France with a traditional French bakery display and a space to call your own. In 2019, la Madeleine ranked as the #2 Baked Goods Franchise by Entrepreneur, and Sandelman ranked the company #1 for Availability of Indulgent Items, #2 Sandwich Chain, and #3 for Attractive and Inviting Restaurants. La Madeleine was also just ranked one of the Top Franchisees of 2021 by Entrepreneur. To learn more about la Madeleine’s franchise opportunities, visit lamadeleine.com/franchise. La Madeleine operates more than 86 corporate and franchise bakeries in nine states, and is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976. For more information, visit lamadeleine.com and follow la Madeleine on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.