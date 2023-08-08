LUBBOCK, Texas— Lacey Pruett, an author and speaker, is one of the speakers at this year’s U&I Conference for women. You can expect a full day of breakout sessions, fellowship, shopping, food and more on Tuesday, October 3. The keynote speakers for this conference are Debbie McGuire, the first lady of Texas Tech Football, Dr. Kathy Rollo, Superintendent of Lubbock ISD and TTU alumni and Southwest Airlines representative, Laura Nieto. Sponsorships, tickets and more information can be found at uandiconference.com. Find The U&I Conference on Facebook; like and share for a change to win your tickets. Find out more at laceypruett.com.