Last week to enjoy Water Rampage before they close down for the year

Trends and Friends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Water Rampage has served the local area for 36 years. This family water park offers a wave pool, lazy river, kiddie pool, water slides, and picnic grounds. Call today and book your next birthday party, but the fun does not end there!  Looking for a fun team builder for your office?  Bring your next business event to Water Rampage!  For more information visit our Parties & Reservations page. They are Open daily from 12:00 – 6:00pm at 6602 Marsha Sharpe Fwy Lubbock, Texas 79407. Water Rampage offers Pirates Cove, which includes a pirate ship playground and slide, party pavilions, and a dumping bucket. If you want to check out Caribbean Adventure, it has a big wave and baby pool, movie nights, and a Captain Morgan’s Rum Point with adult cocktails. Check out their website here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar