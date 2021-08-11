Last week to enjoy Water Rampage before they close down for the year

LUBBOCK, Texas – Water Rampage has served the local area for 36 years. This family water park offers a wave pool, lazy river, kiddie pool, water slides, and picnic grounds. Call today and book your next birthday party, but the fun does not end there! Looking for a fun team builder for your office? Bring your next business event to Water Rampage! For more information visit our Parties & Reservations page. They are Open daily from 12:00 – 6:00pm at 6602 Marsha Sharpe Fwy Lubbock, Texas 79407. Water Rampage offers Pirates Cove, which includes a pirate ship playground and slide, party pavilions, and a dumping bucket. If you want to check out Caribbean Adventure, it has a big wave and baby pool, movie nights, and a Captain Morgan’s Rum Point with adult cocktails. Check out their website here.