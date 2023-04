LUBBOCK, Texas— Latino Lubbock is set to join us every Thursday with updates and ways to get plugged in with our community. Today we learn more about the importance of April 14, 1947. On this day, the Mendez vs Westminster case stuck down the legal justification for forced segregation in schools in California. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the Latino Lubbock magazine on stands or online at latinolubbock.net.