LUBBOCK, Texas – Los Hermanos Familia would like to invite you to two upcoming events – they’ll be holding the inaugural Charity Golf Event and are still looking for teams.

Also, this weekend is the Cinco de Mayo parade! The Cinco de Mayo parade will be down historic Broadway and we’re urging all of the community to come together to be a part of this traditional event. Special thanks to T-Mobile for sponsoring this year’s event, as well as Latino Lubbock Magazine, and the Ted Liggett Law firm.