Latino Lubbock: Columbus Day is also referred as Dia de La Raza

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, October 12th banks and federal government offices as well as many Lubbock offices will be closed in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.

But it’s more than just Columbus Day, it’s also referred to as Día de la Raza. This day celebrates the influence of Hispanic heritage, the birth of the Hispanic people of the New World and the evolution of ethnic and cultural presence during the first real contact and interaction between Europe and the New World.

The term La Raza was developed to reflect not purity but the mixture inherent in the Hispanic people.

Because this was the beginning of the Hispanic people in the New World, many Latinos believe it is a day worth celebrating.

