LUBBOCK, Texas – This week for your Latino Lubbock Update Christy Garcia-Martinez reminds you to get your flu shot and don’t forget about some exacting events coming up.

Los Hermanos Familia “Coco” Movie: Oct. 29th 7 to 9 p.m. at Starts and Stripes

Register online here.

Register for the 5th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade: Nov. 7, 2020 10 a.m. on Historic Broadway

Register online here.