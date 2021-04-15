Latino Lubbock: How to celebrate National Financial Literacy Month

LUBBOCK, Texas – April is National Financial Literacy Month and Latino Lubbock Magazine along with Los Hermanos Familia and the KEY organization are holding financial literacy to help improve your financial knowledge To help raise awareness around the pressing need for increased financial understanding and planning strategies, we are offering an online Bilingual Financial Literacy Series. Learn how to navigate through your financial future and do it in the convenience of your own space.

Golfers if you’re looking for a golf tournament and to support a great cause join the Inaugural LHF Charity Golf Tournament, on Friday May 7, 2021. The shotgun start is 1 p.m. and to preregister your team go to loshermanosfamilia.org

A reminder that the Cinco de Mayo parade registration is now open. The parade will take place on May 1, 2021 so join us. And again, you can find info at www.loshermanosfamilia.org and of course in Latino Lubbock Magazine’s April issue on stands now.