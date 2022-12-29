KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Brandi Driggers
Posted: Dec 29, 2022 / 05:56 PM CST
Updated: Dec 29, 2022 / 05:56 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas—Latino Lubbock is celebrating 17 years with memories. Plus, they share updates on upcoming events. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the January edition of Latino Lubbock magazine. Get more information at latinolubbock.net
The holidays are over, so it’s time to treat yourself to something you’ve had your eye on. These gifts are still available at must-buy discounts.
There are numerous lighting options, from fixtures to chandeliers, that you can buy for under $100 to brighten up any room.
If you want to stay warm while traveling, consider purchasing a heated travel blanket.