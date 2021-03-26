Latino Lubbock: Los Hermanos Familia hosts two upcoming events

LUBBOCK, Texas – Los Hermanos Familia would like to invite you to two upcoming events – their bilingual financial literacy workshop that will be virtual, and their Cinco de Mayo parade!

2021 Virtual Bilingual Financial Literacy Workshop is presented by Los Hermanos Familia with TTU Key Group and sponsored by American National Bank, Latino Lubbock Magazine. It will be broken down into four weeks to offer key topics for those interested in financial prosperity.

The Cinco de Mayo parade will be down historic Broadway and we’re urging all of the community to come together to be a part of this traditional event. Special thanks to T-Mobile for sponsoring this year’s event, as well as Latino Lubbock Magazine, and the Ted Liggett Law firm.