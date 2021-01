LUBBOCK, Texas – This week for your Latino Lubbock Update, if you’re looking for opportunities in 2021 here is an invitation for a financial workshop called New Year, New You. It will be on February 5th from 7 PM – 9 PM at the Overton Hotel. Make sure you register now because seats are limited.

A reminder, their January issue is on stands and it includes centralized info, great photos, and lots of great news and info for our readers and their family. We’ve got a copy awaiting you.