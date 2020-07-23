Latino Lubbock Update: Memorial Ride next month for Sheriff Vega

LUBBOCK, Texas – A memorial Ride is to be held in honor of the late Sheriff Vega on August 23rd. This event is to honor Sheriff Vega who was lost July 11, 2020, due to COVID-19 complications. All proceeds collected by La Placa LEMC -Lubbock will be presented to his wife Rachel Vega. The event will take place on Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 and starts at 10 AM, Kickstands Up at 11 AM at Cook’s Garage, located at 11002 Highway 87, in Lubbock. The ride will leave from Cook’s and head down 87 to Tahoka. They will ride by the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office and then to the family’s house and back.SHOW AND SHINE – Bring your cars and motorcycles to show them off. Cost is $20 per car or motorcycle with all the proceeds benefiting Sheriff Vega’s family.