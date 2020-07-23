Latino Lubbock Update: Memorial Ride next month for Sheriff Vega

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Ladies of West Texas Law Enforcement want to come together for something positive, having a Ride for the Blue event on Saturday. The event will begin at 10:00 A.M. July 25th on the South Plains Mall west parking lot, in between Premiere Cinema and Home Depot. At 10:30 A.M., we will head to LPD downtown and then drive by LSO and will end the route at Lubbock Regional Public Memorial.Each month we will be spotlighting a department and it will be called "Department of the Month." Make sure you wear your blue, make posters, and decorate your cars if you'd like to support our officers in blue! You can either join in the ride in your car, bike, or muscle car or show your support along the route or downtown.