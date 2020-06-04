Latino Lubbock Update: The 12th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event

LUBBOCK, Texas – It is that time of the year, time to pre-register for The 12th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event. It is a free event will be held Saturday, August 8th. Fishing will begin at 6 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Pre-registration is urged and is free, which includes lunch for registered participants, and gives the group a better count for lunch. Also, no fishing license is required for registered participants. The lake will be stocked with hungry catfish. All children up to 17 years-old must be accompanied by an adult.