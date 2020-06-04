Latino Lubbock Update: The 12th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event

Red Barn Retreat & Quilting Center has been dubbed "A Little Bit of Heaven on the Prairie." Our deep roots in friendship, encouragement, and quilting quickly grew into a retreat center and quilt shop where guests can come to retreat, create and belong. Red Barn offers sweet southern comfort, a good cup of coffee, amazing sunsets, and porches to take it all in.

Beyond retreats, Red Barn Retreat & Quilting Center offers our space for venues of all kinds. Weddings, anniversary parties, Christmas parties, engagement parties, community events, and corporate and church events and retreats. Our Event Barn can accommodate groups up to 175 guests. We offer delicious catering services for all retreats and events hosted at Red Barn.