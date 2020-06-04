Breaking News
Questions raised about brutality after videos show LPD officer punching a man
Teacher Of The Week

Latino Lubbock Update: The 12th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event

Trends and Friends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – It is that time of the year, time to pre-register for The 12th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event. It is a free event will be held Saturday, August 8th. Fishing will begin at 6 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Pre-registration is urged and is free, which includes lunch for registered participants, and gives the group a better count for lunch. Also, no fishing license is required for registered participants. The lake will be stocked with hungry catfish. All children up to 17 years-old must be accompanied by an adult.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar