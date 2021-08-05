Latino Lubbock: Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing Event

LUBBOCK, Texas – The 12th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” Event – Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Buddy Holly Lake is located on N. University and Cesar Chavez Drive, and it’ free. The lake is stocked with hungry catfish, and no one is required to have a fishing license on this day and during this time. Lunch will be provided for registered participants (only with the ticket provided at check-in). T-shirts will be available on-site for a $5 donation. Lots of outdoor activities relative to fishing, and family fun. This event was sparked by the last request to go fishing with the entire family that was filled by co-founder Frank Garcia, whose father made a day before his death. While his dad was a loving and dedicated father, Frank said that often the demands as a farmer would prevent his dad from being a part of family outings and activities. The death of his father impacted the family severely, as his death was sudden. As such this event encourages families to spend and enjoy time together. All participants must preregister at https://www.loshermanosfamilia.org/vamos-a-pescar-let-s… or www.letsgofishinglubbock.com Onsite registration will be held beginning at 5:30 a.m.