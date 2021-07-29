Latino Lubbock: Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing & National Night Out

LUBBOCK, Texas – Join Lubbock Parks and Rec for an evening of fun at the Maggie Trejo Center as we celebrate National Night Out sponsored by Amerigroup! They will have live music, free food, a free movie, and dance performances! Dance Performances are from 7pm to 9pm. The movie will start at 9:15 PM.

Raya and the Last DragonAll food provided by United Supermarkets200 backpacks filled with school supplies. All Ages are welcome and it is free of charge!

The 12th Annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” Event – Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Buddy Holly Lake located on N. University and Cesar Chavez Drive…AND IT’S FREE!Brought to you by Los Hermanos Familia a local nonprofit that uses fishing as a hook to bring families together. This event is organized by Los Hermanos Familia and Latino Lubbock Magazine.The lake is stocked with hungry catfish, and no one is required to have a fishing license on this day and during this time.

All children up to 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult – that’s the purpose of the event – to bring families together.

All participants must PREREGISTER at https://www.loshermanosfamilia.org/vamos-a-pescar-let-s… or www.letsgofishinglubbock.com. Onsite registration will be held beginning at 5:30 a.m.