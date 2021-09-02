Latino Lubbock: “Your Story, Our Glory” Scholarship Essay Challenge & Free Legal Clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas – “Your Story, Our Glory” Scholarship Essay Challenge is by Los Hermanos Familia with the Liggett Law Group, P.C. want to learn about your family’s story and how you have been inspired by family members, a bit of their history, and what has inspired you to consider the college path you have chosen.

Write a college-application style essay (no longer than 850-words) that describes how “Your Story, Our Glory” about your family and how their struggles achievements, and decisions have resonated with and inspire you. Your family’s story or impression of your successes equals your family’s glory. Essays should be specific, have a clear narrative, and adhere to the theme of the challenge.

Submit your completed application packet before the deadline of November 10, 2021.

The first elimination will be judged by a blind committee to make sure that the application meets the requirements and are specific, and have a clear narrative, as well as adhere to the theme of the challenge.

The finalist will then be placed on the Los Hermanos Familia website, and the public will vote for their favorite essay.

The recipient will be notified by 5 p.m. on April 15, 2022.

Applicants must be 11th or 12th-grade high school students located in Lubbock or in the following counties: Bailey, Cochran, Crosby, Dawson, Floyd, Fort Sumner, Garza, Haley, Hockley, Lamb, Las Cruces, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry.

Scholarship Amount: $5,000

For a student registered in college or trade school

First Round Deadline: November 10, 2021

More details including online scholarship application/essay upload at www.loshermanosfamilia.org/scholarship-applications