LCT holds first-ever Throwdown in the LBK to help local businesses

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Community Theatre invites you to the first Throwdown in the LBK! Local businesses will be competing to see who is the Entertainer of the Year! All talents are encouraged from singing, dancing, comedy, artistry of all kinds.

All contestants will be judged not only on talent but creativity as well. Your judges will include representatives from the Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation, Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, Visit Lubbock, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Caviel Museum of African American History, and Local LBK.

$5000.00 worth in Prizes will be awarded to the top two businesses including

Advertising from KLBK News – EverythingLubbock.com

Commercial Production from South Town Productions, LLC

Advertising on LCT’s Website Full and 1/2 Page Ads in all 20/21 season programs

Giftsets are full of amazing items from local businesses including Pecan Ridge, Dirty Deeds Soap, Local LBK, and more.

$35.00 entrance fee. Submissions due by Sept 5th

Email videos and/or questions to heatherm@lubbockcommunitytheatre.org