LCT & Horizon Disney’s Descendants starting this week at LHUCA Firehouse Theatre

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Community Theatre’s Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a story that is plated in present-day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos – the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar – are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents’ sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? You can find out more information here.

Where: LHUCA Firehouse Theatre, 511 Ave K

When: July 23rd & 24th @ 7:30, July 25th @ 2:30, July 30th & 31st @ 7:30, August 1st @ 2:30

Book by: Nick Blaemire

Additional lyrics: by Nick Blaemire

Music Adaptation by: Madeline Smith

Vocal and Incidental Arrangements by: Madeline Smith

Orchestrations by: Matthew Tishler

Music Produced by: Matthew Tishler

Directed By: Travis Burge

Music Direction by: Annie Burge

Choreography by: Kyla Olson