LCT is buying and moving into its new Performing Arts Center, today we take a look

LUBBOCK, Texas – Community has always been at the heart of what LCT means. That is why they are eager to share with all of you, the BIG news.
LCT has been providing quality live theatre and performances for over 32 years. Their mission has always been to educate, entertain and empower our community through the performing arts. In that time they have had small beginnings that grew through hard work and passion for what they do. LCT now finds itself at a crossroads again. They are out of space and facing restructuring due to size constraints, financial needs, and implementing COVID protocols. LCT is excited to announce that they have found the answer to these issues in the form of 3101 35th St Lubbock, TX.
LCT is looking at taking ownership of 3101 35th St otherwise known as the YWCA Livermore Building. They feel confident that they will be able to not only help our young artists, families, and community members but this move will also enable us to be better stewards of the money they are given every year from our supporters. LCT is looking for $200,000 in phase 1 funding and $900,000 in total.
With over 50,000 sq ft, this sports complex features a gymnasium, weight room, and multiple group classrooms along with men’s and women’s locker rooms. The perfect space to convert into a Performing Arts Center.
LCT have already received some amazing support from our sponsors but they know LCT runs because of our community itself. Because of you. This YWCA space has been a beacon of hope and a place for growth in Lubbock and want you to help LCT build upon that legacy.
Help LCT reach its first fundraising goal to put us IN our building and start the renovations so LCT can REOPEN in STYLE this Fall. It doesn’t matter whether it is just $20.00-or $5,000; every dollar helps build this Community Performing Arts Center.