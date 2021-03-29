LCT is buying and moving into its new Performing Arts Center, today we take a look

LUBBOCK, Texas - Fresh, high-quality Mexican cuisine debuts on the Llano Estacado March 30 as Uncle Julio’s opens in Lubbock at South Plains Mall with an all-new restaurant design that will enhance the distinctive Uncle Julio’s experience.Fans of Uncle Julio’s love the brand’s made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine. Using fresh ingredients and authentic recipes, Uncle Julio’s create its signature taste in everything from mesquite-grilled meats to hand-crafted margaritas.“We are known for delivering an upscale, authentic dining experience anchored by made-from-scratch freshness and a menu that offers memorable dining experiences for our guests,” Tom Vogel, CEO of Uncle Julio’s, said. “With this new restaurant prototype, we offer an even more elevated experience with areas that offer indoor/outdoor flexibility that allow our guests to personalize their visit with us.”The atmosphere of Uncle Julio’s is a mix of old world Mexican and modern industrial décor that feels both upscale and inviting in the 8,500-square-foot space. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a view of a large, beautifully intricate mural from Mexican artist Claudio Limon. The artwork is lit by a warm glow of lights and sets the tone for an authentic, upscale dining experience. Inside, guests will find a well-appointed interior featuring furniture, fixtures and finishes hand-crafted in Mexico. White stone finishes and warm wood create a modern, inviting aesthetic throughout the space.The view from the large dining room allows guests to see inside a scratch kitchen, where fresh ingredients are cut by hand and tortillas are made. The Uncle Julio’s signature Chocolate Piñatas are also made by hand in the scratch kitchen, where rich chocolate is crafted into piñatas bursting with fresh seasonal fruit and handmade churros.A U-shaped bar provides plenty of seating and interaction with the bartender as he or she makes cocktails by hand and from scratch using fresh fruit and tequila from the impressive Uncle Julio’s collection. The bar is lit by lanterns individually hand-crafted in Mexico, and guests can sit on barstools made from Mexican tequila barrels while they enjoy original artwork commissioned for Uncle Julio’s.Indoor/outdoor flexible spaces are an exciting addition to the brand’s in-person dining experience. Two separate spaces can be indoor or outdoor with the use of custom roll-up doors, and can be dedicated to private parties or serve as additional general seating. These areas are adjacent to the grand, 2,500-square-foot patio, which is awash with little white lights strung overhead and plenty of outdoor seating that can be customized to fit your group.“Our new restaurant design includes new flexible spaces that will allow our guests to experience Uncle Julio’s indoors, outdoors, or in private dining areas with their own group,” said John Johnson, vice president of operations for Uncle Julio’s and an alumnus of Texas Tech University. “Now, with the increased demand for outdoor dining spaces, we feel that Uncle Julio’s in Lubbock will be a fantastic place for people to enjoy their experience with us, whether dining with a small family or a group. The patio is perfect for outdoor celebrations, live music, and watching the game.”For those who prefer to get their Uncle Julio’s to-go, the restaurant has a dedicated takeout entrance on the south side of the building that will allow for easy access for guests who are picking up their orders. Designated curbside parking spots make for easy drive-up access.Lubbock resident Breck Jones will serve as general manager for the restaurant, which will employ between 60 and 80 Uncle Julio’s team members.Uncle Julio’s is located at 6230 Slide Road in Lubbock at South Plains Mall. The restaurant can be reached at (806) 561-0050, and to-go orders can be placed online at www.unclejulios.com. Uncle Julio’s will open officially on March 30th. The restaurant will be open for dinner only Monday through Friday, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and will serve both lunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eventually, Uncle Julio’s will be open for lunch and dinner all week long.Uncle Julio’sserves made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine, using fresh ingredients and authentic recipes to create its signature taste in everything from mesquite-grilled meats to hand-crafted margaritas. Guests find memorable dining experiences through a welcoming atmosphere and interactive menu, looking into the open kitchen to see dishes being prepared, or cracking open a Chocolate Piñata. Headquartered in the Dallas, Texas area, the first Uncle Julio’s opened in 1986 and continues to expand to define the polished casual Mexican industry. To find a location near you or to peruse the mouth-watering menu, visit UncleJulios.com, or connect with Uncle Julio’s on Facebook @UncleJuliosandInstagram @UncleJuliosMexican.