LUBBOCK, Texas— The Laura Bush Institute for Women’s Health welcomes Lee Woodruff as their guest speaker at their luncheon on Thursday, April 27th. This luncheon will be at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center beginning at 11:30 a.m. The Laura Bush Institute’s mission is to increase funding for women’s health. They then share vital information to the community at their quarterly events. Purchase tickets and sponsorships for this event at laurabushinstitute.org/events or by calling Prim Naegele at 512-653-8401. Find out more at laurabushinstitute.org.