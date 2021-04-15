Legal Aid Society of Lubbock “Ride for Respect” with Legal Aid Society against Domestic Violence

LUBBOCK, Texas – Legal Aid Society is hosting our very first fundraiser for the year. April 17th we will be hosting a “Ride for Respect” Texas Hold’em Bike Run. This is our first year to host this event and they are excited to share this with everyone.

They will be playing Texas Hold’em and the bike with the highest hand will win a prize. You can register before by emailing them or at the event site that morning.

Legal Aid Society of Lubbock was created by the Lubbock County Bar Association over 40 years ago when a group of Lubbock attorneys realized that the need for pro bono legal services far outstripped what they could provide. Since that time, we have provided first rate legal representation to the low-income residents of Lubbock County and have added thirteen other counties in the South Plains. In 2019, we served 1,966 clients. In over 67% of those cases our client had been a victim of domestic violence.

In these difficult times, we are trying to keep our agency going by hosting our fundraising events. This will be our 1st Annual Riding for Respect with Legal Aid Society of Lubbock against Domestic Violence. This is one of the ways we continue the work of improving our community and providing first-rate legal services to those who need us most, and that is why we are asking for your support for this event. The proceeds from the event all come directly back to Legal Aid and allow us to continue providing effective counsel to the citizens of Lubbock and the surrounding counties.