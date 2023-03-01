LUBBOCK, Texas—Based on the beloved 2001 film, Legally Blonde-The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves, contrary to dated bias, that you can be both legally blonde and the smartest person in the room. This hilarious and high-energy hit takes the Buddy Holly stage March 3 through 5. Tickets can be purchased at BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com or by calling 806-792-8339. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.