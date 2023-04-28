LUBBOCK, Texas—Lemonade Day is May 6. Our mission is to help today’s youth become the business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow, one lemonade stand at a time! Big Squeeze is April 30 at Market Street on 19th and Quaker. Parents can register their student for Lemonade Day at Big Squeeze and pick up their t-shirt as well as supplies for their stand. Lemmy the Lemonhead will stop by to greet kids and even sign autographs. Find out more at lemonadeday.org/Lubbock.