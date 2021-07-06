Let Love In: Best Friends National Adoption Event this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – Looking for a roommate, jogging pal, confidante or snuggle buddy? Find ’em at the Best Friends national adoption event, where thousands of adorable pets will be looking for new gigs as your next roommate, home-office mate, exercise mate — or simply your soul mate. July 9th–10th, 2021 Shelters and rescue groups all over the country will be featuring adoptable cats and dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds. So many choices, so many wagging tails, so many soothing purrs, and plenty of time to meet them all!