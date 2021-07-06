Let Love In: Best Friends National Adoption Event this weekend

Trends and Friends

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Looking for a roommate, jogging pal, confidante or snuggle buddy? Find ’em at the Best Friends national adoption event, where thousands of adorable pets will be looking for new gigs as your next roommate, home-office mate, exercise mate — or simply your soul mate. July 9th–10th, 2021 Shelters and rescue groups all over the country will be featuring adoptable cats and dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds. So many choices, so many wagging tails, so many soothing purrs, and plenty of time to meet them all! 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar