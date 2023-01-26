KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Brandi Driggers
Posted: Jan 26, 2023 / 05:40 PM CST
Updated: Jan 26, 2023 / 05:40 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s Thursday, so Trends and Friends will share a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend you can enjoy wine and cheese pairing, a thrilling experience, a corvette show and more.
The best AI products are ones that make your life easier or more enjoyable without increased effort on your part.
Nowadays, most people spend the majority of their time looking at a screen. Taking a screen break is a good way to reduce eye fatigue.
With hair clips, you can easily keep hair out of your way without as much breakage. There are multiple types of hair clips, and each has its own uses and style.