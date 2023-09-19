LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s the 3rd annual Cotton & Crude Street Fair & Music Fest on Saturday, September 23 in Levelland. The day starts with a pancake breakfast, hosted by Levelland Morning Rotary, followed by the Smith Auto Family Parade. After the parade, there will be activities for the entire family around the county courthouse square including street craft and food vendors, downtown merchants opened for shopping, turtle race, sack race, stick horse race and more. South Plains College Creative Arts/Music Department will be providing a free entertainment from gazebo until 3pm. The day ends with an evening concert. Find out more at Cotton and Crude Street Fair on Facebook, levelland.com, or by calling 806-894-3157.