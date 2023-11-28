LUBBOCK, Texas— Levelland is kicking off the holiday season with their Festival of Lights Christmas on the Square at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 30. Festivities begin with the tree lighting on the SPC campus followed by the lighted parade. The evening will include Santa, of course, hot chocolate, snowless snowballs, inflatables, food trucks and more. Find out more at downtownlevelland.com or on Facebook: @downtownlevelland.