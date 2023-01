LUBBOCK, Texas—25 years of service warrants a celebration, and the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) will do just that. They will celebrate their 25-year anniversary with an event each month of 2023. What better way to celebrate than with a gala? LHUCA will also be partnering with other local businesses for their upcoming programs such as drawing classes, yoga and the arts and more. Find out more at lhuca.org or by calling 806-762-8606.