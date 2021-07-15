LIFE Inc. hosts free Luau and vaccine clinic on July 22nd

LUBBOCK, Texas – Join  LIFE Inc. for a luau and cookout! They will have a free vaccine clinic with the Lubbock Health Department for those who have not received their COVID vaccine. LIFE Inc. will have tons of door prizes, a dunking booth, food, and treats for the kids! This is a free event and open to the Lubbock community. It is happening from 1 PM to 4 PM at 3240 Boston Avenue. They ask if you have not received your COVID vaccine, or choose to not prove your vaccine status, you must wear a mask and socially distance.

