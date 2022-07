LUBBOCK, Texas— On Friday, July 29, 2022, LIFE Inc. will commemorate the signing of the ADA with a celebration at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center. LIFE’s Annual ADA Celebration has grown to be one of the largest in the state and the only one of its kind in the South Plains. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at LIFE Inc., 8240 Boston Ave., or online at www.liferun.org.