LUBBOCK, Texas—Tis’ the season. Post is having their Light Up Post Christmas Festival on Saturday, December 2. The day will begin at 10am with a Sip-N-Shop followed by train rides, food, Santa, a Santa land with activities for the kids, caroling and a lighted Christmas parade. All are invited to join in this small-town fun. Find out more at 806-495-3461 or on their Facebook page, Post Area Chamber of Commerce.