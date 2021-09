LUBBOCK, Texas – Are you ready to get your GED? Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new GED class meeting Saturday mornings starting on September 11th. Led by one of our most passionate tutors, this class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! Enroll with Literacy Lubbock today, so you can be ready on September 11th! Enrollment is FREE! https://literacylubbock.org