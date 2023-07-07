LUBBOCK, Texas—Tickets are available for the Lubbock Book Festival benefiting Literacy Lubbock. This will be a two-day event on November 4 and 5 at the Cotton Court Hotel. This Lubbock Book Festival supports the free adult education programs, including GED test prep, English as a second language and basic adult programs offered by Literacy Lubbock. There will be 35 authors with 19 of these being from Lubbock. Purchase tickets and find out more at lubbockfest.com.
Literacy Lubbock is hosting its Lubbock Book Festival November 4 and 5
by: Brandi Driggers
Posted:
Updated: