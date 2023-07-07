LUBBOCK, Texas—Tickets are available for the Lubbock Book Festival benefiting Literacy Lubbock. This will be a two-day event on November 4 and 5 at the Cotton Court Hotel. This Lubbock Book Festival supports the free adult education programs, including GED test prep, English as a second language and basic adult programs offered by Literacy Lubbock. There will be 35 authors with 19 of these being from Lubbock. Purchase tickets and find out more at lubbockfest.com.