LUBBOCK, Texas--The Lewis sisters are anxiously waiting for their 29th annual sister reunion. It's a long time tradition that begin with their mother and her sisters. All eight sisters look forward to their reunion each year, as they celebrate the life of their mother, family and love. This year means even more to them as they by tribute to their father and his 93 years.

