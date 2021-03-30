Local women collects prom dresses for Lubbock Dream Center, now hosting an event April 20th

LUBBOCK, Texas – Every year the Lubbock Dream Center collects prom dresses to give to girls in the community who need this. Katie Creek found out about this and took to Facebook to try and get more to help all in need. In a short period, she received more than 65 dresses and it is still continuing to grow. She is still picking them up so contact her on Facebook if you have some to donate or know someone who needs a dress! They have all sizes.

The event will be April 20th at Rustic Class Boutique!