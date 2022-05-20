LUBBOCK, Texas — Anyone can enter this giveaway by entering on the Logans Roadhouse app. You have the chance of winning:

Two tickets to Riley Green’s Nashville concert on July 3 at Ascend Amphitheater

A trip to Nashville, including round-trip flights and a one-night hotel stay via a $1,000 hotels.com gift card and a $1,000 airfare gift card

A $500 Visa gift card

A $500 Logan’s gift card

Riley Green concert merch and Logan’s swag

A chance to be featured on Logan’s Roadhouse’s Instagram