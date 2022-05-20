LUBBOCK, Texas — Anyone can enter this giveaway by entering on the Logans Roadhouse app. You have the chance of winning: 

  • Two tickets to Riley Green’s Nashville concert on July 3 at Ascend Amphitheater
  • A trip to Nashville, including round-trip flights and a one-night hotel stay via a $1,000 hotels.com gift card and a $1,000 airfare gift card
  • A $500 Visa gift card 
  • A $500 Logan’s gift card
  • Riley Green concert merch and Logan’s swag 
  • A chance to be featured on Logan’s Roadhouse’s Instagram 